Motorcyclist named following fatal crash on A939 near Lecht

Police are asking anyone with onformation to come forward.

George Taylor, from Ellon, died when his black KTM motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Burgundy Mazda MX-5 on the A939 Cock Bridge to Tomintoul road, which is approximately half a mile south of Lecht, at about 2.10pm.

The 29- year-old man who was driving the Mazda MX 5 sustained minor injuries and was later taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the family as enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.