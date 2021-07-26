Motorcyclist named following fatal crash on A939 near Lecht
Police Scotland can confirm the identity of the 47-year-old motorcyclist who died following a fatal crash, involving two vehicles in Aberdeenshire on Sunday, July 18.
George Taylor, from Ellon, died when his black KTM motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Burgundy Mazda MX-5 on the A939 Cock Bridge to Tomintoul road, which is approximately half a mile south of Lecht, at about 2.10pm.
The 29- year-old man who was driving the Mazda MX 5 sustained minor injuries and was later taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.
Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with the family as enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.
"I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call us via 101, quoting reference number 2026 of the 18th July."