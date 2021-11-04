Motorcyclist who died in crash on A93 near Banchory named

-

Richard Alan Smith, who was from the Portlethen area, was riding an orange and white KTM motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a blue Toyota Rav4 car.

The incident happened around 2.55pm on Monday, 25 October between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 43-year-old was the boyfriend of Susan, son of Colin and Eileen, brother to Michael, Peter and Lyn and uncle.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Richard. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch."