MSP praises plan for sensory dog garden at Drumoak centre

Efforts to create a sensory dog garden in Drumoak have been highlighted in the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish SPCA and drink firm BrewDog plan to open Scotland’s second such garden next month.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has marked the creation of the garden with a motion at Holyrood congratulating both for their collaboration.

Mr Burnett said: “The first SSPCA sensory garden opened at the Cardonald rehoming centre in November.

“According to the charity, it’s already done great things for the worried and traumatised dogs they have to care for.

“I look forward to the Drumoak centre opening theirs, and meeting some of animals in this relaxed setting.

“Many of the dogs the Scottish SPCA seek to rehome have spent their lives in a kennel. This will help them feel more confident around humans, and each other.”