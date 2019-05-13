Music festival: 24 charged in connection with drug offences

A number of people were charged in connection with drug offences at a Deeside music festival.

Officers and Police Scotland’s dog unit were at Minival at Drum Castle, which attracted 1300 festival-goers at the weekend.

A total of 24 people were dealt with for alleged involvement with drugs and reports will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Area Commander Chief Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “It goes without saying that we are extremely disappointed to see so many people being charged in connection with drug offences.

“An incredible amount of time and effort by the event organisers goes into planning events like this so that people can enjoy themselves in the grounds of sites like Drum Castle.

“This preparation is also to ensure that all those who attend can enjoy themselves safely, with a clear warning issued by the organisers from the outset that any illegal or anti-social behaviour would not be tolerated.”

He added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who attended at the weekend and enjoyed themselves safely and responsibly.

“However let me be clear to those people who think that it’s okay to attend events and break the law – it is completely unacceptable, it won’t be tolerated and you will be charged.”