National Lottery funding boost for Westhill charity

SensationALL help support people including Robert Brown.

SensationALL will now be able to expand their therapeutic play service and group support for young people affected by neurodevelopmental conditions across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire after an award of £200,000 which will help hundreds of families like the Browns.

Dawn Brown, whose son Robert, aged 12, has Autism said: “SensationALL has made such a difference to our lives. My son has attended various groups and events and they make him feel like there is somewhere that it’s okay to be himself, whilst giving him loads of techniques and support to help him manage daily issues.

“For me as a parent having the resources at hand when we need them has been incredible plus the support and understanding of staff plus the peer support from other parents has lightened many a dark day. I am so delighted that this funding will help other families just like ours.”

Suz Strachan, Service Manager, SensationALL, said: “This is our largest award from a single funder to date and will be transformational for our charity. It will help us to invest in our team and services and will help us reach out to more individuals with complex needs and their families to build their resilience and self-esteem to lead a more fulfilling life. A huge thanks to the people who play The National Lottery who made this possible.”

Also receiving funding were Craigievar Community Hall and Association who were awarded £10,000 to help improve the comfort of their community hall for user groups by installing better lighting, heating and insulation.

The National Lottery Community Fund’s Scotland Chair, Kate Still, said: “Local groups lie at the very heart of communities across Scotland and the work they do demonstrates just what can be achieved when people come together for a common cause or to help others. I am delighted that each of the projects receiving funding will be able to do just that and will make a big difference in communities across Aberdeenshire.”