National Trust for Scotland tallies Storm Arwen's toll

High winds at Mar Lodge Estate National Nature Reserve means repairs to the Victorian Bridge has been set back.

The charity has seen hundreds of trees felled by the violent winds, infrastructure damaged across the country, and a devastating impact on wildlife.

Across the country, many woodlands have suffered and the public are being urged to stay away from some properties until they can be made safe once again.

At Crathes Castle all estate trails are blocked.

North East Gardens and Designed Landscape Manager Chris Wardle said: “The high winds have blown down many trees on the majority of our north east estates, blocking trails and access tracks, and causing other damage to the trail network and countryside infrastructure.

“The combination of windblown trees and potentially icy conditions over the coming weeks mean many sites are in a hazardous condition.

“Windblown trees and damaged roads also prohibit access for emergency vehicles, so we are asking members of the public to help us by staying away for the moment.

“We don’t want anyone risking their personal safety by venturing into the woodlands until such time as we can declare them safe.”

At the Mar Lodge Estate National Nature Reserve a project to repair its historic Victorian Bridge has been set back due to damage caused by the high winds, meaning work will take longer to complete on this complex conservation project.

Chief Executive Philip Long OBE paid tribute to the National Trust for Scotland teams dealing with this difficult and challenging situation.

He said: “The National Trust for Scotland teams across the country have made heroic efforts to assess and start repairing damage, as well as reopening our places, where it is safe to do so. Many of our team members have been personally affected, having had no power themselves for several days, and we are indebted to them for all they are doing.