New Alford household recycling centre to open this week

The sun shone down on children from Alford Playgroup as they got a sneak preview of the village’s new household recycling centre, watched by Councillor Robbie Withey and Councillor Peter Argyle, chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee

Kirkwood Homes has constructed the facility for Aberdeenshire Council under a planning agreement linked to their development at Wellheads in the village.

The improved ‘drive-in, drive-out’ centre at the Mart Road site will accept an extended range of materials collected for recycling including soil and rubble and will also operate four days a week from Friday to Monday inclusive.

Residents should note that the mixed dry recycling (MDR) bins and the seasonal garden waste point in the village are now relocated in the household recycling centre.

Council waste manager Ros Baxter said: “I am delighted for the residents of Alford who have waited patiently for this development to be undertaken in their community. It’s been a first for the Waste Service having a facility built for it at the developer’s own cost and I know it will become a very welcome addition to the village and will be well used by residents.”

Prior to the official opening, children from Alford Playgroup were given a sneak preview of the facility having watched its construction with interest on their walks around the village.

Ms Baxter said: “While we do not allow children into our operational centres, we were happy to have the children come down before the site officially opened so they could see the completed centre which they have been keeping a close eye on.

“They were particularly interested in the wide variety of items we accept for recycling at our centres and hopefully they will help their families recycle even more now that they have this excellent new facility in the village.”

The new household recycling centre will operate the following hours:

Friday: 9am-4pm

Saturday, Sunday and Monday: 9am-4.30pm

Closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

You can book your slot via www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/waste/recycling/book-recycling-centre-visit/