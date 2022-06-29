New Banchory u3a gets public support

Three guest speakers, Anne Walsh, the Chair of u3a Scotland, Ann Keating, Trustee for u3a Scotland and Fiona Watson, Chair of the Aberdeen u3a, came along to talk about the history of u3a, the principles behind it and how it all works in practice with the many and varied interest groups for members.

Those attending were given a questionnaire to fill in and were asked to note which interest groups they would be keen to see set up.

There was a wide variety of suggestions including local and Scottish history, genealogy, French classes, wine and art appreciation, theatre and cinema visits, choral singing, mahjong, scrabble, poetry and even a ukuele group to name but a few.

From left: Mary Lennox, Fiona Watson, Anne Walsh and Ann Keating at Banchory Town Hall.

Mary Lennox, one of the volunteers behind the initiative, said: “We were absolutely delighted at the turn-out especially on a lovely sunny day.

"It was wonderful to see such enthusiasm for setting up a u3a in Banchory.

“We had a show of hands asking if people in the hall wanted to see this progressed and we received a big thumbs up. Now the hard work will start as we move to the next stage.

"The task will now be to collate all the information we have been given by those attending and to hopefully move forward in early autumn to an Inaugural meeting to officially launch a u3a.