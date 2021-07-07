New book on the Jacobites of Upper Deeside launches at Braemar Castle

The "Jacobites and Upper Deeside” launches at Braemar Castle this Saturday.

The Jacobite/Redcoat re-enactment group, Alan Breck’s Volunteer Regiment, will be undertaking training and manoeuvres in the Castle grounds on both days giving a taste of earlier times on the Braes of Mar.

Throughout the years of the Jacobite conflicts many Deesiders signed up, originally fighting to reinstate the Catholic King James VII, and then in support of Bonnie Prince Charlie’s attempt to regain the Stuart throne.

Author, Maureen Kelly of Braemar Local History Group said: “The timing for this book is perfect as it coincides with the 275th Anniversary of the Battle of Culloden. I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of those I have contacted to aid me with the research for this latest book, which has led to new information coming to light and a richer variety of stories and tales. Given the history associated with Braemar Castle and the early Jacobite uprisings, it seemed the ideal location to launch our book.”

The local community has operated Braemar Castle as a successful Visitor Attraction since 2007 and fundraising is currently underway to upgrade the 17th century building. Proceeds from the book sales will go towards the Castle’s fundraising appeal, “Raising the Standard”, which will see the Castle reharled and refreshed, creating learning opportunities and bringing new audiences to the Castle and the village.

Fundraising Officer, Catriona Skene said: “A local piper will strike up at 12noon on Saturday to officially launch the book. There will be opportunities, throughout the weekend, to speak with the author, watch Alan Breck’s Regiment, and talk to Castle and regiment volunteers about the history of the area and its associations with the Jacobites.

"There is no entry fee for the book launch, but we do welcome donations to help us reach our target.”