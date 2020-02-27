New Deeside pub set to open its doors

A new pub is about to open its doors in a Deeside village.

The Airedale in Logie Coldstone will welcome its first customers on Saturday.

The bar will be managed by Michelle Anderson, who lives in Tarland and has taken over the lease of the former Wee Heilan Bistro.

Michelle, 33, is experienced in the licensed trade and is promising customers a “traditional” village pub.

She told the Piper: “We have had a brilliant response from people near and far.

“People are excited to get their ‘local’ back.

“We will be offering traditional pub grub at reasonable prices.”

The plan is for the new-look Airedale to have a community feel to it and it is hoped to also start darts and pool teams.

Local groups and organisations will also be encouraged to use an area of the pub for meetings over a coffee and a chat.

Regular musical entertainment has been lined up and bookings have been confirmed until the end of May.

Michelle, a singer herself, said: “I want people to walk through the door and feel welcome.

“I want to cater for the locals first and also welcome the tourists. It’s the best of both worlds.”

“It’s a great challenge and one I’m really looking forward to.”

She will be assisted in the new venture by family and friends.

The Airedale will initially be open from Wednesday-Sunday from 4pm to 11pm on weekdays, and from noon till midnight at weekends.