New deputy lieutenant appointed

A new deputy lieutenant has been appointed for Kincardineshire.

Claire Maitland will assist Carol Kinghorn, Lord Lieutenant of Kincardineshire, in carrying out her duties on behalf of the Queen in the area.

Mrs Maitland, of Dowalty, Crathes, was made an MBE for services to medical emergencies in recognition of her work with the lifesaving Sandpiper Trust.

Combined with bringing up a family of four, she has been heavily involved with community matters, in particular giving support to patients and those working in the NHS.

Mrs Maitland has served on Grampian Local Health Council and many other groups supporting patients and medical staff.

In 2001, she was responsible for founding the Sandpiper Trust in order to provide emergency medical equipment for doctors, nurses and paramedics working throughout remote and rural Scotland.

Mrs Maitland became the principal fundraiser and main driver in the foundation of the trust,

Since then, the charity has gone from strength to strength and provided valuable service to many communities.

Mrs Maitland, who was made an MBE in the New Year Honours List of 2015, has also been a counsellor with Childline.

Mrs Kinghorn is assisted in her Lord Lieutenant’s duties in Kincardineshire by Vice-Lord Lieutenant Dr Andrew Orr and six deputy lieutenants.

They are The Viscount of Arbuthnott, Mrs Fiona Burnett of Leys, Mrs Jennifer Macdonald, Mrs Victoria D’Anyers Willis, Alastair Macphie and Henry Irvine-Fortescue.

The clerk to the lieutenancy is Gordon Ritchie, of Catterline, a Member of the Royal Victoria Order.