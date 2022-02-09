New faces at Tarland group lead the way to low carbon housing options

Isla (left) and Bee have joined Tarland Community Housing as interns.

Isla Kennedy and Bee Stuart will be working closely with the Tarland community, as well as representatives from Aberdeenshire Council and local landowners, to understand how the pandemic has re-shaped the opportunities and challenges of living and working in rural areas.

The interns have been employed by Tarland Community Housing, a volunteer-run community group that has been working since 2018 to deliver affordable housing in the Howe of Cromar.

Isla Kennedy, currently in her fourth year at Dundee University studying Urban Planning, said that she was “looking forward to the opportunity to be involved in the internship project, to gain experience in sustainable housing”, especially given her particular interest in rural development.

Bee Stuart, a recent graduate of Oxford University in Experimental Psychology, and currently working in the Fife Arms, Braemar, said: “This internship is exactly what I have been looking for – a subject that encapsulates all my academic and personal interest, a cause that I deeply care about, and a project which I know will provide me with invaluable experience.”

The Tarland Community Housing internships project is supported by the Rural Communities Ideas into Action fund, supported by the Scottish Government and delivered by Inspiring Scotland to encourage and support innovative approaches to community-led local development in rural communities across Scotland.

Members of the Tarland Community are invited to connect with Isla and Bee, and to share their thoughts and views on low-cost and low-carbon housing options.

They can get in touch via Tarland Community Housing’s Facebook page, by email: [email protected] or by visiting www.tarlandcommunityhousing.org.uk.

Tarland Community Housing Group was set up to help get affordable, low-carbon homes built in Tarland that meet local housing need.