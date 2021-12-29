New fund for Cairngorms youth projects opens for applications

The fund will help empower young people in their living, learning and working within the Park

The Cairngorms Youth Local Action Group (Youth LAG), a sub group of The Cairngorms Trust, is responsible for the fund which will empower young people in their living, learning and working within the Park.

The fund will promote young people’s connection to nature and community and inspire environmental awareness to create positive change and take action to address biodiversity loss and climate change.

Youth LAG want to protect and conserve our environment and develop a deep nature connection that has positive impacts on health and well-being.

The fund will support projects that include some or all of the following priorities: Sustainability, biodiversity and addressing the climate emergency, skills development, inter-generational projects, art, creativity and culture, nature connection, fun, building community, networks and interactions between people and inclusion and under-represented groups

Helping to oversee the process is the Cairngorms National Park Authority’s Outdoor Learning & Engagement Manager, Alan Smith.

He explained: “We want to empower young people to do things that they couldn’t do without the fund whether it is promoting a connection to nature and the environment, tackling climate change, skills development or inspiring creative opportunities and improving wellbeing, we hope that this fund can help.

“The last two years have been difficult for everyone but our young people have found it particularly challenging, so if there are groups or individuals with a great idea to boost the lives of the Park’s youth, please do take a look at The Cairngorms Trust website for more information.”

Funding could be used to buy equipment and materials, pay for training courses, organising networking events and so on.

The fund is aimed at those under the age of 30 and who live within the Cairngorms National Park, or will be carrying out their activity in the Park, activity that works with local providers or promote inclusive activity with under-represented groups.

Furthermore, the Youth LAG will also commission and run their own projects from the Fund, which includes plans for a Youth Artist in Residence and a Celebration event at the end of the funding, to bring together all the beneficiaries and share success stories.

The fund opens for applications on January 1 with a deadline of January 21, 2022.

Applications will be assessed and responses given by Friday, January 28.

Late applications will be accepted but all activity must be delivered before March 31, 2022.

Applications can be downloaded at cairngormstrust.org.uk/images/Youth_LAG_Fund_Application_form.docx