New head of fundraising for Braemar Royal Highland Charity

Jo Andrews, is the new Head of Fundraising & Development for The Braemar Royal Highland Charity (BRHC).

Jo joins from her previous role of Fundraising, Partnerships and Sponsorship Manager of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society, which stages the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston every year.

Prior to that, Jo was Major Gift Manager for English National Ballet and Corporate Partnerships Manager for UNICEF UK.

In her new role, Jo is tasked with securing relevant and varied sponsorship for the Charity as well as providing support to future development that includes the Braemar Highland Games Centre.

Jo said: “‘I am delighted to join the Braemar Royal Highland Charity at this exciting time in its development. The range of opportunities for organisations to be involved is very wide, and it is also very exciting to see how Braemar as a year-round destination is significantly broadening its appeal, both nationally and internationally.

"I look forward to meeting the charity’s sponsors and supporters as we work together to deliver our shared vision and ambition for an exciting and sustainable future.”

The charity’s (BRHC) remit extends across the world famous Braemar Gathering, which has been a highlight of the sporting calendar since 1832.

The Gathering attracts thousands of visitors from across the world and generates an income that helps support the ongoing work of BRHC as well as providing additional funds to secure the development of the Braemar Highland Games Centre.

The Centre which was opened in September 2018 by Her Majesty The Queen, incorporates an exhibition hall, gallery, archive, café and shop.

The Braemar Royal Highland Charity (BRHC) seeks to promote and protect the history, language, tradition, sporting pursuits and cultural heritage of Scotland.The Braemar Gathering traditionally held on the 1st Saturday in September and attended by the Royal Family attracts thousands of visitors each year.