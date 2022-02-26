New health and wellbeing project for Deeside

The Artist in Residence classes begin on February 28.

The Artist in Residence responds to the wellbeing needs of Upper Deeside and Donside communities in a post-lockdown environment by facilitating engagement with practical and creative activities at grassroots’ community level with the aim of incorporating Creativity, Mindfulness, and Wellbeing in everyday life.

It addresses anxiety issues, fosters resilience, supports creativity and skills’ development, increases personal wellbeing, community engagement, social participation, and prevention of physical & mental health decline.

The project delivers high quality person-centered and cognition-stimulating creative activities whilst supporting and encouraging positive social interactions and personal wellbeing. It offers adults a safe and nourishing ‘slow space’ to shape ideas, engage with the Arts, themselves, and the wider community.

It demystifies the artmaking process, thus making it more accessible to users. It allows for much needed headspace with scheduled classes and workshops. It offers a relevant reading corner, and ‘drop in’ times when participants can watch and converse with the artist at work, as well as receive one to one guidance to develop their own personal artistic interests. It uses gentle mediation techniques & simple yoga exercises to help focus the mind and awaken creativity in preparation for artmaking.

The grant will support the further development of these activities beyond its recently completed 1st phase, which was funded by The MacRobert Trust and Marr Area Partnership, as well as expanding the provision to deliver artist’s talks, Community Arts events, and pop-up activities.

It will support the artist in her continued professional development and training as to best deliver a practice focused on mental health research, where activities are stimulating and relevant to users’ needs and interests.

Participants have said: “The class and Stephanie have been brilliant. As a full time, carer this is my one afternoon off. I have searched for a class (something of interest and relief) to forget my father. Not only has this class given me headspace but also, I have learnt so much.” and “The art class is beneficial for me in many ways.

"It gives me confidence and introduces me to techniques which I have never known in a friendly, non-threatening environment. It inspires me to try new things and meet people as well as giving a framework to my week.”

Art classes begin on February 28 and will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays 12.30-3pm and there will also be a variety of workshops through the year. Classes are small and will explore portraiture, landscape, still life among other forms and mediums.