New home for DAWGS rehoming team

Local dog rehoming charity DAWGS has moved to a new location in Alford.

For nearly 20 years it was based at The DAWG House in Aberdeen’s Lang Stracht, until five years ago when it opened a charity shop in Alford.

Both operations will now be housed in the Old Bake House on Main Street.

The charity, which was set up in 1993, has given help to thousands of dogs.

While the rehoming centre has just opened, the new shop area is being refurbished and will open soon.

The existing shop at 44 Main Street will remain open until this is completed.

The organisation also has plans to expand the range of services it provides.

Chairperson Mary Diack explained: “DAWGS was set up to find loving new homes for dogs whose owners, for whatever reason, could no longer take care of them.

“While we are continuing to rehome dogs we are also exploring other options in which we can help ranging from providing support, education and general advice, to more specialist options such as assistance with behavioural issues in conjunction with external consultants.”

“Under exceptional circumstances there may also be an option for support with unexpected veterinary costs.

She added: “Our aim is to help even more dogs and provide a robust, all-round service for their wellbeing as we strongly believe that all dogs deserve a loving and safe environment.”

The rehoming centre is open Monday-Friday from 9.30am-1.30pm.