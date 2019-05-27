New lease of life for Westhill’s Old School

One of Westhill’s oldest buildings is being brought back to life.

Aberdeenshire Council has granted a community asset transfer of the Old School to local charity SensationALL, in a deal which marks the culmination of many years of effort.

The terms of the transfer – the council’s biggest to date – will provide SensationALL with a stable and secure base to house the valuable services it provides to families living with complex conditions such as autism, learning disabilities and neurological conditions.

Bob McCracken, chair of the board of trustees, said: “This is a magnificent step forward for the charity, which provides it with a stable foundation on which to build and flourish.

“I would like to thank Aberdeenshire Council, the local councillors, the local community and the trustees – past and present – for their support and hard work which has resulted in the charity being given this wonderful opportunity.”

SensationALL’s facilities include a fully equipped sensory room with various multi-sensory resources, a soft play room and rooms for group activities.

The transfer means that the charity can now begin work on expanding the services it offers.

Suz Strachan, service manager and co-founder of SensationALL said: “This is an exciting and bold move for SensationALL.

“Taking over the long-term lease of the building presents a fantastic opportunity for us to develop our services and facilities as never before. Our future really is now in our own hands.”

Chair of Garioch Area Committee, Councillor Fergus Hood, added: “We are so pleased to see this coming together for the benefit of the local community and to support the incredibly important work SensationALL does with some of our most vulnerable residents.”