New number for medical group

Patients are being advised that the Banchory Group Practice will have a new phone number from later this month.

From 8am on Wednesday, June 26, the contact will be 0345 013 0750.

This replaces the current 01330 822121 number.

After the suggestion by a patient to change to a call queuing system, the practice conducted an online poll with 66% of patients supporting the change.

The practice says the advantage of the new number is that it will ensure that patients can get through to the practice in an emergency.

It will also give the caller their position in the waiting queue.