New winter festival to launch in Braemar

The festival includes festive food and drink at St Margaret’s Braemar

A new ‘Festival de Noël’ launches in Braemar this December, with a packed programme of events taking place in the Deeside village from December 10 - 12.

It promises to be a great weekend of music, food and drink, crafts and even fireworks, and offers a unique Christmas shopping experience without the hassle.

The weekend’s festivities kick off with a retro Christmas disco and buffet dinner at the Highland Games Centre on Friday, December 10.

Saturday will see festive food and drink at St Margaret’s Braemar, before a ‘Celebration of Christmas’ concert featuring the Aberdeen University Chamber Choir, Albyn School Vocal Ensemble and other local musicians.

The village hosts a Christmas Market of local produce and seasonal crafts on Sunday 12th December, before rounding off the weekend with a fireworks display from St Margaret’s at sundown.

More exciting details of Braemar’s new Festival de Noël will be announced in the coming weeks.

Commenting, St Margaret’s Trustee Colin Hunter said: “Where better to kick off festive celebrations this winter than among the snow capped peaks of the Cairngorms?

“Braemar’s new Festival de Noël has everything to get you in the Christmas spirit — music, crafts, the best local produce and even the opportunity to let you hair down, with plenty of mulled wine on offer!

“While getting away to the Alps this winter might still be tricky, we’re bringing the Alpine experience to Deeside instead!

“Why not make a weekend of it — come for the festivities, do your Christmas shopping in Braemar free from the hassle of venturing downtown in December or simply enjoy some highland hospitality by the fireside after exploring this beautiful corner of Scotland.”

The Festival is a joint venture between St Margaret’s Braemar, The Ghillie’s Larder (Braemar’s Farmers’ Market), Braemar Highland Centre, Braemar Village Hall and Braemar Tourism Group.