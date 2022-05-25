North east charity to host fundraising tea party to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

The charity invites people to hold a tea party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee while fundraising and supporting VSA.

VSA had originally planned to launch and hold its tea party celebrations in March 2020 to mark its 150th anniversary, however, due to the pandemic, the event had to be cancelled.

Jennifer Mitchell, Director of External Relations, said: “We are delighted to be re-launching our tea party packs to coincide with, Our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen Platinum Jubilee celebrations and now invite you to join us by holding a tea party over the Platinum Jubilee week 1-5 June 2022 in aid of VSA.”

VSA’s friendship with the Royal Household dates back to 1870 when our founding patron was Queen Victoria, and we are humbled that every reigning monarch since has accepted patronage.

Jennifer continued, “We are encouraging individuals and businesses across Aberdeen to come together with family, friends or colleagues to host a tea party to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee while also helping raise money in aid of VSA to help us change the life of a vulnerable child or adult living in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.”

For more information or to download a fundraising pack you can visit: vsa.org.uk/events

The charity also recently announced it’s support of the Queen’s Green Canopy Initiative and started to plant 1952 trees in its Queen Elizabeth Woodlands at Easter Anguston Farm.

Trees have also been planted across VSA’s residential facilities in Aberdeen city.

The tea party is one of many events that VSA is doing to mark their patron’s reign.

People can also take part by attending their Platinum Jubilee Beacon lighting ceremony which will take place on Thursday, June 2 from 8pm-10pm at Easter Anguston Farm.