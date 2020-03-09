North-east Food and Drink Awards finalists announced

The finalists have been announced for the 2020 North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards.

This year the prestigious event is marking 30 years of recognising and rewarding the area’s producers in the sector.

In 2020, 32 businesses across the region have reached the finals following 71 entries in all categories.

Delivered by Opportunity North East (ONE) in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, the awards are open to all food and drink producers in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Shortlisted and winning businesses gain greater brand recognition, increased sales and new trade connections, all of which contribute to the sector’s role in growing the regional economy.

This year’s awards cover 12 different categories spanning the breadth of the industry and covering product categories for Best Retail, Best Foodservice, Best Distilling and Brewing through to Innovation, Export and Sustainability.

One of the judges, James Taylor, who is buying and trade marketing manager at Gordon & MacPhail, said: “I was incredibly impressed with the range and standard of entries to the awards.

“It’s been a fantastic opportunity to see what producers in the region are doing and to see the products that they are developing.”

The businesses that have reached the 2020 finals are as follows:

Angus & Oink Ltd, Associated Seafoods Ltd, Aurora Sustainability Ltd, Barra Bronzes, Barra Castle, Bickiepegs Healthcare, Brew Toon, Dean’s, Duncan’s of Deeside Ltd, Esker Spirits Ltd, Farmlay Eggs, Forest Farm, International Fish Canners (Scotland) Ltd, James Rizza & Sons Ltd, John Ross, Lost Loch Spirits Ltd, Mackie’s of Scotland, Mackintosh of Glendaveny Ltd, Moray Distillery Ltd, Porter’s Gin, Raven Spirits Limited, rora dairy, six°north, Succulento, Summerhouse Drinks Ltd, Sutherlands of Portsoy, The Bay Fish & Chips, The Crafty Pickle Co., The Teasmith Spirit Company Ltd, The Wee Hemp Company, Wark Farm and WooHa Brewing Company.

The food, drink and agriculture sector is a significant part of the North-east’s economy, directly employing more than 22,000 people.

Excluding the whisky sector, it contributes an estimated 20% of Scotland’s food and drink industry output.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 19, at Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel.