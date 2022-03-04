North-east's new police chief settles into role

Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen has taken over as Divisional Commander from CS George Macdonald, who retired last month.

She has more than 20 years policing experience, having started her career in Glasgow in 2000 before moving to the North East in 2007, and has worked in various roles including local policing, safer communities, CID, professional standards, C3 and emergency planning.

Having completed her first couple of weeks in post, CS Stephen said: “I am extremely proud to have been appointed as the new Divisional Commander for the North East, and to have the opportunity to build upon the excellent work of Chief Superintendent Macdonald and the wider policing team.

Chief Superintendent Kate Stephen is working the ensure the North-east continues to be a good place to live, work and visit.

“The North-east is an area that means a great deal to me, both personally and professionally, having lived, worked and raised my family here for the last 15 years.

“I hope and intend to further strengthen relationships with our partners, and look forward to working with, leading and supporting our officers and staff as we all continue to best serve, listen to and respond to the needs of our local communities and collectively ensure the North East remains a safe and enjoyable place for everyone to live, work and visit.”

CS Stephen praised her predecessor CS Macdonald, who served across the north of Scotland for more than 30 years.

CS Macdonald joined Grampian Police in 1991 and undertook a variety of roles before being promoted to Chief Superintendent in 2017.

He was appointed as the Divisional Commander for the Highland and Islands Division, policing an area with which he had strong personal and family connections, before becoming Divisional Commander for the North East Division in August 2020.