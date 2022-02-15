Obituary: Aberdeen-Angus cattleman Henry Durward dies aged 80

Henry Durward, who as cattleman with the MacRobert Trust’s Douneside herd at West Davoch, Tarland, for 28 years, had the distinction of showing the Aberdeen-Angus bull, Essedium of Douneside, which was supreme champion at the world-famous Perth bull sales in 1964.

It sold for 54,000gns, still the second highest price for an Aberdeen-Angus bull sold by auction in the UK, for export to Black Watch Farms in New York State, USA.

He went on to win the reserve supreme championship in 1966 with Jesedax Eric of Douneside, sold for 20,000gns again to Black Watch Farms in a joint purchase with RM Adam and Son, Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar.

He repeated his supreme championship success in 1967 with Juanum Eric of Douneside, sold for the second top price of 5200gns to the USA and also took the reserve senior championship with Jermus Eric of Douneside, sold for the top price of 12,000gns to RM Adam and Son in a joint purchase with two Argentinian herds.

That year Douneside boasted the five highest prices of the sale although it was the start of the downward trend in the fortunes of the Aberdeen-Angus breed with the loss of export markets and the move towards the larger-framed Continental breeds.

These successes were achieved at a time of strong competition for Aberdeen-Angus bulls, especially for export, with more than 500 bulls selling at Perth over the two days of the sale.

The Douneside herd was also prominent at the summer shows under Mr Durward’s stewardship, successes including the supreme championship at the Royal Highland Show in 1967 with a home-bred heifer, Bamexma of Douneside, and the female championship the following year with the five year old cow, Euthera of Douneside.

Sadly, Mr Durward’s expertise was lost to the Aberdeen-Angus breed when the Douneside herd was dispersed in the late 1980s.

He joined the Scottish Water Board although he retained his interest in the breed throughout his life, as an adviser and mentor to many breeders and cattleman.

He was highly respected and his advice greatly valued and, although quiet and unassuming, was always willing to share his knowledge of the breed with others, not only young cattlemen coming in to the breed but established breeders who always appreciated his advice.

He also for a time continued to prepare Aberdeen-Angus and Charolais bulls for show and sale for other breeders and had his own small Charolais herd.

Mr Durward, who latterly lived in Alford, was predeceased by his first wife, Isobel, and is survived by their son, Stephen, and his second wife, Mimmie.