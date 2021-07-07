On the road "hunting scones" in Deeside

Take an amazing scenic trip through Royal Deeside, taking in handpicked cafes, ice cream shops and of course scones.

The route was planned out by Banchory resident Jerry Cobb, with the stop offs being ones that he and his family have visited and enjoyed.

The name ‘Scone Hunter’ comes from the nickname for the tourists that used to come out to Deeside on the buses, “Hunting Scones”.

The Scone Hunter 100 takes in 100 miles of stunning scenery of Royal Deeside and guides you to the best cafes, restaurants and ice cream shops the area has to offer.

The Scone Hunter 100 starts in Banchory with a coffee and bacon roll or an ice cream if you like at Daisy Mays Ice Cream Parlour, Cafe & Takeaway, then on towards Potarch Bridge not far from here is the Famous Kincardine O Neil Post Office & Shop for a stunning bacon roll.

From there you follow the road to Aboyne where if you're thirsty already a visit to Spider on a Bicycle is in order. Still heading west you soon arrive in Ballater.

No visit to Ballater is complete without a delicious homemade ice cream from Shorty's.

Still heading west, open your windows and take in the smell of freshly baked bread, butteries & croissants from The Highlanders Bakehouse at Crathie.

Turning north now and on towards Strathdon where lunch or just a cuppa await you at Goodbrand and Ross. East then south through stunning countryside to Tarland where a warm welcome awaits you at Angie's Café.

Turning east through the hillsides of Learney and Tornaveen and on towards Midmar. Here you will find Treehouse a fantastic menu & great shop as well.

East for a wee bit you will roll into Garlogie with the ever popular The Garlogie Inn, serving lunches and evening meals from a superb menu.

Driving south now to Park, just outside Drumoak, here you will find Park Shop serving artisan coffee, cakes and warm pies from Wark Farm.

West again and turn up Raemoir Road to the Amazing Cowshed Restaurant & Chippy. Here ends your Scone Hunter 100.

The route is by no means conclusive and other businesses may be added in time.