One-way traffic on Invercauld Bridge

An important Upper Deeside bridge will be reduced to one-way traffic next month for an indefinite period to allow protection from continued damage.

Engineers have been monitoring Invercauld Bridge, on the A93 east of Braemar, for some time following detection of structural defects.

Aberdeenshire Council says restrictions are required to safeguard the bridge and avoid the need for closure.

Vehicles will use the centre portion of the bridge, with a one-way system controlled by traffic lights.

This will allow technical investigations to continue, and appropriate remedial work to be determined.

Advance survey work is scheduled for three days from Tuesday, September 3, until Thursday, September 5, accompanied by single-lane traffic light control.

Two-lane working will be restored for Braemar Gathering traffic on Saturday, September 7, before an indefinite one-way system is re-introduced on Monday, September 9.

Donald Macpherson, the council’s bridges and structures manager, said: “Invercauld Bridge is a 160-year-old B-listed structure with three shallow, long span masonry arches of a form which makes it more susceptible to damage by heavier vehicles.

“Whilst it is important to ensure that this important bridge is maintained, the council recognises the value the Braemar Gathering is to the local community in Royal Deeside as well as the many tourists and visitors who flock to this historic event.

“When considering this work, we put a lot of thought into how those attending the event could do so safely and easily on Saturday, September 7, which is why both lanes will be open.

“I would like to apologise for any inconvenience, but I hope everyone appreciates the importance of protecting this vital bridge.”