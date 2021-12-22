Openreach gives a festive boost to Home-Start

From left: Home-Start’s Leah Bruce, Julie Cooper and Kelly Paterson take delivery of donations in Banchory.

Volunteers from the digital network business set out to collect 5,000 gifts for 1,100 children across 18 Home-Starts.

Employees who couldn’t make it to collection points also raised £3,700 in Scotland to buy more gifts and vouchers for the charity.

Local engineers have now made bumper deliveries to Home-Starts in the north east including Home-Start Deeside in Banchory, handing over hundreds of priority items on the charity’s shopping list to bring a smile to 140 local children this Christmas.

Gifts handed in included games, toys and books, arts and crafts, selection boxes, cosy blankets, hats and gloves along with wrapping materials and gift bags.

It’s part of a wider Christmas campaign across BT Group in support of Home-Start, which is one of the company’s UK Charity Partners along with UNICEF and the British Asian Trust.

Richard Milne, Openreach patch manager for Grampian, said: “Openreach is focused on wellbeing in our workforce and giving to others is fundamental to this. Earlier this year our fibre engineers collected thousands of items for food banks, and we decided to do it all again for Home-Start to support vulnerable families this Christmas. This time the whole of Openreach and BT Group has got behind it – and we’ve been overwhelmed by the response from our people.

“We know times are tough for so many families across Grampian right now. We want to help make sure there’s a smile on the face of every child supported by Home-Start this Christmas. We’ve had fantastic local support and it's nice to know that we'll make a difference to our communities this Christmas.”

More than a decade has passed since Chris Farmer’s family was first involved with Home-Start, and the charity’s support was even more vital when the mother of his children passed away, leaving him to bring up two small children single handed.

Openreach engineer Chris said: “Home-Start is close to my heart as they helped us out as a family when my kids lost their mum.

"It wasn’t the easiest of times, with my son and daughter both being under six, but the help we got was amazing and we’re in a good place now. We’re still in close contact with the Home-Start co-ordinator who helped us to this day – even though she’s retired now, she has become a family friend.

“This has been a fantastic opportunity to give something back this Christmas and the support from across the company has been overwhelming. It’s brilliant to see what can be done collectively as a team. It’s going to make a big difference on Christmas Day when kids wake up to a bagful of toys, games, chocolate and sweets .”