Paralympic gold medal winners visit Alford Ski Centre

The Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 vest signed by Andrew Young, Andrew Musgrave and James Clugnet.

The Simpson Brothers who are from the Banchory area are lifelong members of the Gordon Skiers Club who deliver their Alpine ski racing programmes at our Alford Ski Centre.

The Gordon Skiers Club have provided sessions for young persons in Aberdeenshire since the late 1980’s.

The Huntly Nordic Ski Centre celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. To celebrate there was three days of events at Nordic Ski Centre.

March 25 saw the Huntly Nordic Ski Club host a lunch, past present and future themed which saw the bringing together of club members, staff, Sport Scotland, Snow Sport Scotland, committee members from the first development and funding of the centre, local community representatives and future potential Olympic athletes.

Frank Musgrave, director of Nordic Skiing, Snow Sport Scotland, presented a framed Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 vest, signed by Andrew Young, Andrew Musgrave and James Clugnet, GB Nordic Ski Team, to the Huntly Nordic Club and Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre.

The following day, Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre held a free day of activities to celebrate its 30th birthday. Taster sessions of Cross-Country Skiing, roller skiing, were available as well as sessions on Live Life Outdoors mobile climbing wall, body Zorb’s, plus tubing on the ski slope and our mobile bike track. The sun was shining, and it was a fantastic day for all involved.

Sunday saw the Junior Development Squad have their last training session of the season at Huntly Nordic and Outdoor Centre, with a final day of training, Olympic roller ski races and lots of fun and cake. All participants received a certificate of achievement for their participation during the Junior Development Squad sessions.

The Live Life Outdoors team wish to thank everyone involved in making the Nordic 30th weekend and welcome event at Alford Ski Centre such a great success.