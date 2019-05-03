Pipe bands set to march on Banchory

Banchory is preparing to host Scotland’s most northerly pipe band competition later this month.

The fifth annual North of Scotland Pipe Band Championships will take place on Sunday, May 12, at King George V Park.

It is a hugely popular community event that welcomes around 25 pipe bands from across Scotland and a further 2000 visitors who come along to enjoy the music.

Competition is fierce and top quality bands battle it out for trophies.

The final entries are still being gathered but in previous years there has been a good range of bands from Grades 1 to 4, as well as a number of talented drum majors.

The competition has seen many up-and-coming youngsters shine on the day and the organisers hope that the event will go some way towards encouraging a life-long interest in traditional Scottish music in schoolchildren from across the area.

Banchory Business Association (BBA) organises the event, which is sponsored by a number of local companies.

BBA secretary Paul Panchaud said: “This is one of the main events organised by the business association and it brings hundreds of visitors into the area every year.

“We’re very grateful for the generous support received from our main sponsors, McCombie Builders, the Unit Gym and Fitness and Leys Business Services.

“There are also a number of other local companies who get involved and help us to put on this fantastic community event.

“The depth of musical talent that performs on the day is quite something and we’re hoping to see many of the same bands as last year and welcome a few new ones.”

Mr Panchaud added: “We’ve worked hard to organise an event that everyone will enjoy and we’re pleased to announce that we have more stands than ever before.

“There’s plenty of activities to keep children occupied on the day as well as a drinks tent for adults.

“We’ve got lots of local food and drinks producers providing catering at the event and our craft marquee will be hosting a number of talented crafters from Banchory and the surrounding area.

“The championships is an event not to be missed.”

The gates open at King George V Park at 10am and admission is £5.

There is ample free parking for the event.

Further information on the championships can be obtained by emailing info@banchorybusinesses.co.uk.