Plans announced for auction as The Banchory Violin Trail comes to a close

The Banchory Violin Trail has been running since May and has been a huge success for businesses in the town.

The Violin Art Trail, which has been running in venues across the town, has brought many visitors to Banchory over the summer months and helped local businesses and the town to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Visitors have enjoyed following the art trail which features twelve decorated violins inspired by the town’s famous son James Scott Skinner, recognised as one of the most influential composers of Scottish Traditional music which is still played worldwide today.

As an Art Trail it’s been quite unique as each violin is connected firmly to Banchory through the artist’s work exploring themes of heritage, landscape and folklore.

The trail guide gives a further insight into the artist and their inspiration for each artwork as it takes you around the town with each locally based artist being chosen for their unique design.

The auction event, which takes place on Friday, October 22, will be held at the Banchory Lodge Hotel which has been one of the many local businesses who sponsored the art trail.

Renowned local fiddler Paul Anderson MBE will be offering his support by playing at the event in celebration of the trail and of the work of James Scott Skinner.

There are also plans to offer live bidding online for those unable to make the event in person.

The Banchory based Number One charity – which has been a lifeline to many in the community throughout the pandemic – will be the benefiting charity from the auction sales.

A commission is also being paid to each artist in recognition of their work and in recognition of the difficulties of the past year for the local creative community.

The Banchory Art Trail has had tremendous support from both the local business community and from wider community organisations including Banchory Community Council, so a locally based charity whose efforts during the pandemic were commendable was deemed a worthy recipient.

Through its fully inclusive projects Number One continues to offer support to those most in need in the local community.

From tackling mental health issues, disability and social inclusion head on, it aims to reach out to anyone in need of help right now in the community.

There is still time to visit the Art Trail if you haven’t already as trail remains open to visitors until Monday, September 27.