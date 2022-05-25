Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Tarland

Paul Anderson, recently honoured with an M.B.E. for services to the Scottish fiddle tradition and charity, will present a concert in the MacRobert Memorial Hall on Friday, June 3, alongside his wife Shona Donaldson, a Scots singer of the year and the first woman to win the coveted Bothy Ballad Champion of Champions, and other family and friends.
Tickets, price £10 and £6 (under 16s) are available from the Paper Shop, Tarland, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/Cromar-jubilee.
The main event the next afternoon, Saturday, June 4, is a party in Tarland Square, which will be closed to traffic for most of the day, though businesses will remain open.
Community members will be able to enjoy a celebration tea baked by the Cromar Seniors Association while listening to entertainment provided by Graham Ross and his Rossco Disco.
Later, Graham will be playing for a Children’s Disco in the MacRobert Memorial Hall, organised by the Tarland Arts & Recreation Team.
Tickets for this event cost £3 (under 2s go free) from the Tarland Paper Shop.
The one and only Tarland 2022 Jubilee Teapot, specially commissioned for the occasion, is a star prize in a raffle that organisers hope will finance the celebrations.
Afternoon tea for two at Douneside House, a luxury Jubilee hamper, honey from the Tarland Bee Group, a bespoke house sign and vouchers from local businesses are also on offer to lucky winners.
“It seems an age since we all got together as a community,” said Simon Welfare, Chairman of Cromar Community Council which is organising the programme of events.
“And we are hoping that everyone will enjoy what promises to be a brilliant concert and then, the next afternoon, a good blether, some fine pieces, and fun in the Square.
"We are immensely grateful to all those who have helped us and look forward to a memorable Jubilee weekend.”