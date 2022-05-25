Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Tarland

Paul Anderson will be performing at the celebrations alongside his wife Shona Donaldson.

Paul Anderson, recently honoured with an M.B.E. for services to the Scottish fiddle tradition and charity, will present a concert in the MacRobert Memorial Hall on Friday, June 3, alongside his wife Shona Donaldson, a Scots singer of the year and the first woman to win the coveted Bothy Ballad Champion of Champions, and other family and friends.

Tickets, price £10 and £6 (under 16s) are available from the Paper Shop, Tarland, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/Cromar-jubilee.

The main event the next afternoon, Saturday, June 4, is a party in Tarland Square, which will be closed to traffic for most of the day, though businesses will remain open.

Community members will be able to enjoy a celebration tea baked by the Cromar Seniors Association while listening to entertainment provided by Graham Ross and his Rossco Disco.

Later, Graham will be playing for a Children’s Disco in the MacRobert Memorial Hall, organised by the Tarland Arts & Recreation Team.

Tickets for this event cost £3 (under 2s go free) from the Tarland Paper Shop.

The one and only Tarland 2022 Jubilee Teapot, specially commissioned for the occasion, is a star prize in a raffle that organisers hope will finance the celebrations.

Afternoon tea for two at Douneside House, a luxury Jubilee hamper, honey from the Tarland Bee Group, a bespoke house sign and vouchers from local businesses are also on offer to lucky winners.

“It seems an age since we all got together as a community,” said Simon Welfare, Chairman of Cromar Community Council which is organising the programme of events.

“And we are hoping that everyone will enjoy what promises to be a brilliant concert and then, the next afternoon, a good blether, some fine pieces, and fun in the Square.