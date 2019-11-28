Police and council target Keig speeders

Police and Aberdeenshire Council have launched a joint initiative to target speeding and other traffic offences at Keig Primary School, near Alford.

Officers were joined recently by pupils, along with parents and teachers, to enforce road safety by drawing attention to speed in the area.

PC Kelly Grant said: “The initiative in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council to highlight to road users their speed, especially around school areas, was a huge success.

“Working with the children from Keig Primary School made drivers think about the consequences of speeding from a different perspective.

“It is personally one of my favourite ways to engage with the community and tackle problems in our area whilst giving the pupils a hands on approach to learn about road safety.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson added: “We are delighted to be able to work with Police Scotland on this initiative.

“It is important to reassure parents and pupils that they can travel to school safely by whatever mode of transport they chose.”