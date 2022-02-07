Police appeal after crash involving school bus and cars

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward

The incident happened on the A944 between Alford and Westhill around 4.05pm today (Monday, 7 February).

The bus was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf and a silver Volvo V40.

The coach and Volkswagen were both travelling towards Aberdeen, while the Volvo was heading towards Alford.

The 39-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 65-year-old male driver of the bus suffered minor injuries and the 52 year old male driver of the Volvo was uninjured.

The bus was carrying 20 passengers, aged between 12 and 16, with only minor injuries being reported. A replacement bus attended and officers have been liaising with the local authority to ensure their welfare.

Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time.