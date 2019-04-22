Police appeal after Deeside road crash

Three people have been seriously injured in a road crash in Deeside.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the B9119 Tarland-Echt road, near Tillylodge, around 9.05pm on Sunday.

It involved a white Volkswagen Up and a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police Scotland said the 17-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen Up, along with a 68-year-old man and a woman, aged 67, who were both passengers in the Volkswagen Tiguan, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 68-year-old driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan and his 65-year-old female passenger, were taken to hospital with slight injuries.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of this collision.

“I would urge anyone who saw either vehicle prior to the collision or witnessed the incident itself and who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us on 101, quoting incident number PS-20190421-4686.

“Similarly, if you believe you have dash cam footage relevant to this inquiry please let us know.”