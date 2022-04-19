Police appeal following four vehicle crash near Banchory

-

The crash happened around 3.30pm on Monday, April 18, and involved a white Volkswagen Tiguan and silver MG and a blue Nissan X-Trail and grey Land Rover Discovery.

A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged four and six, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A 31-year-old man and two children, aged one and three, were taken to hospital with minor injuries. Three men, aged 66, 75 and 76, were treated at the scene.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our thoughts are with those involved and their families as they recover from their injuries. The incident involved a number of vehicles resulting in the road being closed for five hours.