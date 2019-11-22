Police appeal over missing Banchory man

Police have made a public appeal for help in tracing a Banchory man

David Strachan, 51, has been missing from the Wilson Road area of the town since 9pm on Tuesday, November 19.

Mr Strachan is described as being 5ft 10in tall and having short, fair/blonde hair and when last seen was wearing black jeans, blue fleece, black V-neck jumper and a red shirt.

Sergeant Graeme Forbes said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen David, or maybe knows where he is, to get in touch. His family are concerned for him.”

“We would also ask that David call us or his family to let everyone know he is ok.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101.