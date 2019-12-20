Police donation to museum

A police motorcycle is being donated to Grampian Transport Museum after being ‘retired’ from the Road Policing Unit.

The bike, a 2009 BMW R1200RT, will be in good company at Alford as it will join an ex-Grampian Police 1985 Rover SD1 Vitesse famously restored by the ‘For the Love of Cars’ TV programme.

Superintendent Stewart Mackie said: “We are really pleased to be donating the police motorcycle to Grampian Transport Museum where it will help to tell the story of road policing in the North-east.

“The motorcycle started its service in Aberdeen and has been patrolling the roads of the North-east and the Highlands for the past ten years.

“It is pleasing to know that the motorcycle will remain in the area for local communities and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”

Mike Ward, museum curator, said: “Grampian Transport Museum covers the travel and transport history of the region and the story of policing the roads is important to us.

“The addition to the GTM collection of the Police Scotland motorcycle brings policing the roads up-to-date at the museum with a great new exhibit.

“It will be displayed with the Rover in 2020 in a static display that will give an insight into the sheer size and blistering performance of the modern police motorcycle. We have enjoyed a long relationship with police in Aberdeenshire and we are delighted to accept the BMW into our collection.”