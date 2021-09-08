Primary pupils in Aberdeenshire invited to a fun lesson about superheroes

Upile is a Mary's Meals superhero

The Scottish-based charity is offering free, downloadable activity packs to primary schools, to help pupils learn more about its work feeding children in 19 countries where poverty levels are high, which include Malawi, Haiti and Madagascar.

Centred on Upile, a girl from Malawi, and her friends, the educational ‘Superheroes’ resource shows how the daily mug of vitamin-enriched porridge they receive from Mary’s Meals gives them energy and superhero powers.

Resources include a video, fun activities such as colouring-in sheets, and the chance for children to design their own superhero masks.

The materials also support learning across the curriculum including language, literacy and health and wellbeing.

The educational packs are aimed at primary school children and contain different resources for children aged between five and 11-years-old.

Mary’s Meals provides a daily meal in a place of learning in order to attract chronically poor children into the classroom, where they receive an education that can, in the future, be their ladder out of poverty.

The charity has also produced an updated resource called Amazing Grace which is aimed at pupils in upper primary school.

This explores how poverty can prevent children around the world getting an education, but how a daily meal at school is transforming the lives of children like Grace, enabling them to gain an education and learn and grow.

Emma Hutton, Head of Grassroots Engagement at Mary’s Meals, said: “These engaging resources for schools offer pupils a glimpse of what life is like for children in some of the world’s poorest countries, where food cannot be taken for granted, and where Mary’s Meals provides one daily meal in a place of education.”

She added: "These meals play an important part in attracting children into the classroom.”

Both Superheroes and Saving Grace are available on the children’s resources page of the Mary’s Meals website.