Prison phones confiscated over non-Covid use fears

Hundreds of phones have been confiscated at HMP and YOI Grampian.

Some 343 confiscations took place at HMP and YOI Grampian since the introduction of a controversial scheme.

The handsets were given to inmates after Covid-19 forced prison authorities to stop visits from loved ones.

But some prisoners quickly found they could replace the SIM cards and use them for drug deals and other criminal activity.

The figures, obtained by local MSP Tess White, cover the entire period of the scheme to date.

In answer to previous parliamentary questions from Ms White, Scottish Prison Service (SPS) interim chief executive Teresa Medhurst said a solution is “currently being implemented across the estate.”

Scottish Conservative Ms White said: “The SNP said these phones were tamper-proof and it took very little time for that to be proved wrong.

“They have allowed bullying and extortion to go on in the North East’s largest prison, and its young offenders unit. And it has been left to the SPS to try to clean up their mess.

“Scottish Conservatives warned this would happen, but our concerns were dismissed out of hand by the SNP.”

Ms White previously asked SNP justice secretary Keith Brown what discussions he had with the SPS about this tampering.

Although he had no answers for MSPs in the Scottish Parliament on September 15, Scottish Prison Service (SPS) interim chief executive Teresa Medhurst said: “Whilst this is primarily an operational matter for the SPS, the SPS and Scottish Government have been in communication regarding the reported tampering of mobile phones used by individuals in custody and security measures in place.

“A solution was identified with the provider in relation to the concern of illicit SIM cards being used in prison issued mobile phones and it is currently being implemented across the prison estate.