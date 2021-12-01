Projects secure share of Scotland Loves Local Fund

Minister for Community Wealth Tom Arthur with STP's Chief Officer Phil Prentice. (Picture: Jamie Simpson)

The Scottish Government fund encourages support for local economies which were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Camphill Wellbeing Trust received £20,000 for the creation of a zero-waste community kitchen as part of the Compass Project - a scheme to sustainably refurbish and revitalise a vacant and derelict 7.7-acre site, with five dilapidated buildings, into an innovative, fully-integrated, exemplar place-based hub which will provide 20-minute local access to enable healthy, sustainable, green lifestyles. The kitchen's work will including preparing, redistributing and selling seasonal organic produce from newly-established community gardens and source products from local producers as well as undertaking secondary food production.

Aberdeenshire Council was awarded £25,071 to build on the Scotland Loves Local Aberdeenshire Rediscover Aberdeenshire’s town centres campaign to promote the shop local message, including through of radio adverts, social media and newspaper campaigns, competitions, and live radio events in nine key town centres including Banchory. Marketing also of the Scotland Loves Local Gift Card.

Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur said: “The Scottish Government is supporting our communities to deliver renewed local prosperity. I hope these grants will help spur on many of the projects which are vital to unlocking the innovation and action which will make our towns and neighbourhoods stronger.

The Fund has been administered by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP).

STP Chief Officer Phil Prentice said: “Vital work is taking place in Aberdeenshire and across Scotland to revitalise and reimagine our communities.

"There’s real innovation among the projects being supported. I am sure these grants will go a long way to turning these ambitious visions into action, delivering real benefits.”