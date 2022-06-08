Promising start for revamped Crathes Affa Fine Market

The busy event attracted more than 30 stands, literarily from “butcher, baker and candlestick maker” to horticultural, craft, jewellery, pet treats and alcoholic drinks, as well as 13 car boots.

“We were delighted to welcome a steady stream of visitors during the four hours of the market and standholders were generally happy with business,” said Rotarian Edwina Keown, who was the main organiser of the event along with fellow Rotarian, Ann Malcolm, and club President-elect, Alan Lilley.

The event raised a fantastic £1200 for charity, including a donation of £350 which is to be made to the Banchory Community Football Club, who assisted with the car parking and organised a “beat the goalie” competition.

Other features of the event included a display of steam engines and tractors by the Deeside Steam Engine Club and CPR training by first aiders.

The market will be held on the first Sunday of the month for the rest of the year with the next market taking place on Sunday, July 3, from 10.00am to 2.00pm

This Sunday (June 12) the club will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a lunch at the British Legion in Banchory.