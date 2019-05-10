Proposals tabled for new Durris equestrian facility

Plans have been lodged with Aberdeenshire Council for a new equestrian facility at Durris.

Bogenraith Equestrian Limited wants to carry out alterations to its existing farm buildings to accommodate stabling and associated equine facilities.

The proposals submitted by agent Matthew Merchant also feature construction of new outdoor and indoor equestrian arenas, warm-up arena and vehicle parking together with improved vehicular access from the adjacent public road.

If approved by the council, the development could bring up to eight full-time and part-time positions and host competitions.

In a supporting statement, the agents say: “The existing buildings were designed and erected for agricultural purposes for accommodating livestock, baled and bulk feedstuffs and bedding and a full range of agricultural machinery such as tractors, carts, and harvesting equipment.

“The proposed use is significantly similar to the use for which the buildings were originally designed, the only difference being that the intended use is to accommodate horses rather than cattle.”

They say the buildings lend themselves to the new use and only minimal alteration work is needed to provide for the new use.

The livery area is to be located within a section of the building which was used as a cattle court, with animal waste being collected and stored in the existing dungstead for collection by trailer and dispersal on fields.