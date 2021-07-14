£2 million of new investment to support projects across Aberdeenshire given the go-ahead
Fourteen projects – including four in Deeside – aimed at improving communities and places across Aberdeenshire are to share more than £2million in new funding to help drive economic recovery, improve our town centres and support regeneration activity.
Earlier this year the Scottish Government announced a £38 million capital injection into the national “Place Based Investment Programme (PBIP)” for 2021-22, with Aberdeenshire’s allocation totalling £2.04m.
The Aberdeenshire PBIP Panel looked for projects which can demonstrate local engagement and support, can realistically be delivered in a short timescale, are sustainable and help to transform their places.
The successful Deeside projects are:
Aboyne Town Centre Enhancement Project; Mid Deeside Community Trust - £15,000 This is an existing project supported by the Town Centre Fund. It will deliver a significant series of improvements to Station Square. Ballater Village Greens Enhancement Project; Ballater (Royal Deeside) Ltd - £10,826 This is an existing project supported by the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund to create multiple improvements to the infrastructure and landscaping of the popular greens in Ballater. Alford Valley Community Railway - £80,000; This is a new project – the first phase of a multi-phase plan – which will bring the redundant station building back into use as a low carbon community venue. V&A Halls Transformational Enhancement Project, Ballater; Victoria & Albert Halls (Ballater) Trust - £40,000. This is a new phase of a multi-stage project which has previously received support from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund. It will carry out a series of improvements on the historic buildings.
Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, Councillor Peter Argyle, said: “Creating vibrant, successful, sustainable places is at the heart of our decision-making. This money will help a number of communities across Aberdeenshire to improve their places and will, in turn, support the longer-term economic recovery.”