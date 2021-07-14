£2 million of new investment to support projects across Aberdeenshire given the go-ahead

Aboyne Town Centre Enhancement Project; Mid Deeside Community Trust - £15,000 This is an existing project supported by the Town Centre Fund. It will deliver a significant series of improvements to Station Square. Ballater Village Greens Enhancement Project; Ballater (Royal Deeside) Ltd - £10,826 This is an existing project supported by the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund to create multiple improvements to the infrastructure and landscaping of the popular greens in Ballater. Alford Valley Community Railway - £80,000; This is a new project – the first phase of a multi-phase plan – which will bring the redundant station building back into use as a low carbon community venue. V&A Halls Transformational Enhancement Project, Ballater; Victoria & Albert Halls (Ballater) Trust - £40,000. This is a new phase of a multi-stage project which has previously received support from the Scottish Government Town Centre Fund. It will carry out a series of improvements on the historic buildings.