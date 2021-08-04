Public share their views on Alford Heritage Museum

The vast majority of people knew of the existence of the museum but over 50 per cent had not visited in the last three years or at all. Many people were new to the area and so had not yet had a chance to visit, whilst a lot of locals had just never got round to visiting. 175 people gave their impressions of the museum. Those who had visited were very positive about the many and varied collections – “An interactive Aladdin’s cave”; “A total Pandora’s box”; “A treasure trove”; “Eclectic, but full of interesting things”. There were a few comments that the exterior of the building was in need of some TLC and that it was not clear what you would see inside, apart from farming memorabilia. The preferred name was the Alford Heritage Museum, with few voting for some of the newer, more modern suggested names. 71 per cent said that they would like to attend events at the museum once these can start again, and there were 116 suggestions offered, the most popular being talks on local history, concerts or events with a traditional or Doric theme, activities which showcased the museum collection and more events for kids. The museum trustees were delighted that 94 per cent of respondents supported the intention to apply to Aberdeenshire Council (the owners of the building) for a Community Asset Transfer.