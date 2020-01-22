Pupils brush up on Dee conservation

The conservation charity, the River Dee Trust, has been visiting North-east schools to judge pupils’ artwork for a major new competition.

Primary and secondary pupils were invited to submit work on the theme of conservation in the River Dee area, with cash prizes for the winning schools and artists.

The schools visited so far include Aboyne and Dyce Academies, and Banchory, Crathes, and Hill of Banchory Primaries.

Trust chairman Sandy Bremner said: “The judges were hugely impressed by the quality of the artwork, and genuinely astounded by the pupils’ knowledge of their environment, along with their passion to protect it.”

Prize-winners will be announced on Saturday, February 1, at an inaugural festival in Banchory to celebrate the river, its communities and wildlife, marking the start of the Dee salmon fishing season.

The event will feature other attractions including interactive stalls explaining conservation work on the river, a children’s casting competition, other artwork, and short-film screenings.

The festival is free and will be in the grounds of Banchory Lodge Hotel from 2-4pm.