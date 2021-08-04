Pupils dance their way to exam success
Pupils at a Banchory dance school have celebrated a landmark anniversary by excelling in a round of recent exams.
To coincide with head of school Rowena Brand marking 45 years as a teacher, a total of 39 face-to-face, Covid-safe exams were hosted by the Coutts School of Highland Dancing under the auspices of the Scottish Dancing Teachers’ Alliance (SDTA).
During the session at Banchory Guide Lodge, examiner Miss Lynne Hamilton made the following awards:
Dance Stars 1 (Pass Mark Only) – Constance Mitchell, Darcey Reid, Ruby Wallace, Isabelle Burnett, Freya Reid, Lucy Sherriffs, Sophia Benzie, Pheobe Lyons.
Dance Stars 2 (Pass Mark Only) – Ailsa Aitken, Robyn Gibbon, Isabelle Burnett, Thea O’Gorman, Freya Reid, Pheobe Lyons, Lucy Sherriffs.
Dance Stars 3 (Pass Mark Only) – Jessica Legg.
Dance Stars 4 (Pass Mark Only) – Neve Foreman.
Dance Stars Music & Rhythm (Pass Mark Only) – Ailsa Aitken, Robyn Gibbon, Isabelle Burnett, Thea O’Gorman.
Preliminary Sword Dance (Pass Mark Only) – Carly Berry.
Level 1 Highland Fling – Carly Berry (highly commended).
Level 1 Sword Dance – Lily Brand (commended plus), Jessica Hawkins (commended plus).
Pre Silver Highland –April Forrest (highly commended), Dasha Kupina (highly commended).
Silver Highland – Martha Page (highly commended).
Pre Gold Highland – Grace Coutts (commended plus), Adele Littlejohn (commended plus), Laura Anderson (commended).
Gold Highland – Keira Eaton (highly commended).
SA3 Highland – Crystal Mackie (highly commended).
Grade 2 Theory – Keira Eaton (Honours).
Pre Bronze Sailor’s Hornpipe – Martha Page (commended plus).
Bronze Hornpipe – Laura Anderson (commended plus).
Bronze National – April Forrest (highly commended), Dasha Kupina (highly commended).
Level 1 Tribute to JL McKenzie – Crystal Mackie (highly commended).
For more information about Coutts School of Highland Dancing, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Coutts-School-of-Highland-Dancing