Queen’s go-ahead for ball

The Queen has given permission for a local charity to hold its anniversary ball at Balmoral Castle next year.

VSA (Voluntary Service Aberdeen) will be celebrating 150 years of changing the lives of vulnerable children and adults in the North-east in 2020.

The charity is planning various activities throughout the year in which communities in the area and further afield can become involved to help mark the milestone.

Organisers say they are honoured the anniversary ball will be held on the Queen’s private estate.

Jennifer Mitchell, VSA’s director of external relations, said: “2020 marks a historic milestone in VSA’s history, and we are very honoured that our patron, Her Majesty The Queen, has given us exclusive permission for our 150th Changing Lives Ball to take place at Balmoral Castle next year.

“We recently launched a campaign to raise £3.2 million to build a new mental well-being facility in the heart of Aberdeen, any monies raised on the evening at this event will help go towards our mental health campaign.”

The charity’s connection with the Royal Household dates back to 1870 when Queen Victoria granted patronage, and every reigning monarch since has been patron.

The ball, on November 7, 2020, will have 600 guests.

Local businesses Apache, Balmoral Group and John Clark Motor Group have already given their support.