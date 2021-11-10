Raise a cup of good cheer at new festive drinks market in Braemar

St Margaret's Braemar will play host to some of the festivities.

Revellers will be able to enjoy mulled wine and a hog roast outside St Margaret’s Braemar before a Celebration of Christmas concert in the venue on Saturday, December 11, featuring carols and favourite Christmas songs performed by local choirs and a brass band.

St Margaret’s plays host to the popular Ghillie’s Larder, Braemar’s Farmers’ Market, from 10am until 4pm on Sunday, December 12, with a fabulous line-up of local producers.

Showcasing the very best of artisan drinks from the local area the ‘Ghillie’s Tipple’ market will take place on the Sunday at the Highland Games Centre.

Festival de Noël celebrations will wrap up on Sunday evening, with chestnuts roasting on an open fire, a glass of bubbly and s’mores for the kids and the young at heart at St Margaret’s — followed by a fireworks display.

Jasmine Bowles of the Ghillie’s Larder, one of organising partners of the Festival, said: “We’ve got a sensational line-up of entertainment for all ages, plus the very best food and drink that Scotland has to offer — all within walking distance in the one village.

“After a tough old year, everyone will be in the mood to enjoy themselves. Be sure to make your way to Braemar the second weekend in December.”