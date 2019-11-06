Rare white squirrel spotted in Deeside

A rare white squirrel has been photographed in Deeside.

Experts have described it as a “rare and exciting discovery”.

They say the squirrel is a red rather than a grey, as it has the hairy ear tufts absent in greys.

Conservation officer Dr Gwen Maggs said: “We will set up some remote cameras to try and get some better pictures with a clear view of its eyes. Then we can tell for certain if it’s an albino - true albinos have red eyes.”

Dr Maggs, with the Scottish Wildlife Trust’s Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels (SSRS) project in the North-east, added that the discovery was a highlight of the success of the recovery programme which has seen red squirrels returning to the area after a gap of more than 30 years.

Alex Stuart, co-ordinator of the North East Scotland Biodiversity Partnership (NESBiP) said: “Partly white animals, like sparrows, crows, blackbirds and even hedgehogs do appear from time to time, but these are not true albinos.”

She added: “Sightings like this really demonstrate the value of keeping your eyes and ears open. There’s lots of other amazing wildlife to be seen and heard out there.”