Recognition in the New Year Honours List 2022

Dr Adaeze Ifezulike has been awarded and MBE

John Duncan from Drumoak has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to Political Service.

Mr Duncan, chairman of Aberdeenshire Conservative and Unionist Association, has been an active part of the election process in the north-east since 1970.

Andrew Bowie MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine took to social media to congratulate Mr Duncan.

He said: “Absolutely delighted to be able to congratulate John Duncan, the Chairman of Aberdeenshire Conservatives, my great friend and support, on being honoured with an MBE in the New Year Honours. A mainstay of the North East political scene for over 30 years, it is so well deserved.”

Also receiving an MBE is Dr Adaeze Ifezulike.

The GP from Westhill was recognised for services to Health Inequalities in BAME Communities in Scotland.

Dr Ifezulike has worked to promote the uptake of Covid-19 vaccination by the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic community, spearheading the setting up of Mobile Vaccination centres in faith centres.

Her work has also seen her strive to improve health within these communities, teaching on important health topics such as the management of diabetes and obesity and holding workshops on HIV, blood borne diseases such as Hepatitis and other conditions relevant to ethnic minority communities at her own expense.

She is also a recipient of the Sir Lewis Ritchie award for Excellence in General Practice.

Chief Superintendent Louise Blakelock, Head of Road Policing, has also been recognised in the Honours list. She received the Queen’s Police Medal (QPM) - the highest honour awarded for policing service.

Chief Superintendent Blakelock said: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to have received this recognition for doing a job that I love.”