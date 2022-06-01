Record turn out for Crathes Vintage Car and Motorcycle Rally

The popular event saw record numbers this year.

The main beneficiary will be leading North-east cancer charity, CLAN, along with other local charities.

Rotarian Neil Booth, chairman of the organising committee, said: “It was great to be back with the rally after a two-year absence because of Covid restrictions and we were delighted to welcome such a large turnout of the public who supported the event so wonderfully.

“We are grateful to all exhibitors with their beautifully-presented vintage and classic cars and motor cycles which proved a great attraction and all our sponsors, stall holders and supporters who enabled us to raise such a magnificent sum of money for a very deserving charity.”

Winning exhibitor, John Shinnie (right) with Banchory Rotary Club president-elect, Alan Lilley

Mr Booth also paid tribute to the CLAN team who helped create a family friendly atmosphere with music, singing and dancing by Alba Acapella, Big Mountain, the Stardust Musical Theatre Group, Deeside Dance Centre, Coutts School of Highland Dancing, Banchory Strathspey and Reel Society and Banchory Pipe Band.

The entry of cars was split into seven classes, including a class for American automobiles, and two classes for motorcycles. The overall winner and best in show was a 2004 Honda 52000 GT from John Shinnie, Stonehaven, which was first in the class for cars from 1996 onwards.

Awards – Cars

Pre-1939 – Allan Morrice, New Aberdour (1932 Austin Arrow Sports). Runner-up – Colin Blackhall, Durris (1934 Morgan Super Sports).

1940-59 – Chris Cox, Alford (1952 Bentley Mark V1). Runner-up – Bill Ross, St Cyrus (1949 Jaguar Mark V).

1960-69 – George Alpine, Blairs (1967 Mercedes 250 SL). Runner-up – Gordon Milne (1968 Riley Elf Mark 111).

1970-79 – Ian Wilson, Buckie (1974 Vauxhall Victor Fe); runner-up – Michael Taylor, Buckie (1978 Triumph Stag).

1980-95 – Sandy Mathers, Aberdeen (1991 Volkswagen Golf GT1 Mark 2). Runner-up – Connor Bell, Lumphanan (1994 Ford Fiesta).

1996 onwards – John Shinnie, Stonehaven (2004 Honda S2000 GT). Runner-up – Allan Sutherland, Aberdeen (2006 Jaguar XK).

Classic US Automobiles – Allan Robb, Aberdeen (1967 Pontiac Catalina 2-door Fastback). Runner-up – Ronald Hentges, Aberdeen (1999 Chevrolet Camaro Z28).

Motorcycles

Pre-1970 – Richard Miller, Potterton (1922 Raleigh Popular.